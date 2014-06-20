Introducing: Live Tasks

1. Prospects finished campaign but never replied

Don’t let your contacts remain idle! Reply creates tasks for the contacts that are finished in a campaign, but never responded to your communication activity (received all emails from the campaign, and did not bounce your email nor opted out). Every two weeks, Reply analyzes campaigns and creates task suggestions for these contacts — these tasks expire every two weeks.

2. Prospects viewed your email several times

Reach out to those prospects, who are likely to be more interested than others by using 'viewed your email '#' number of times' (you can specify the number, the best practice is 3+ times). Reply monitors your initial outreach campaigns and creates task suggestions for these contacts every day. This task expires every three days.